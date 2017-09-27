Caribou teases new music

The dance titan appears to be prepping a return

Caribou has shared what seems to be a teaser of new music via his social media.

The dance giant – whose real name is Dan Snaith – took to Twitter earlier this week to share a snippet of potential new music. Backed by a blown-out image of a smeared rainbow, the clip is as soaring and percussive as we’ve come to expect from the Canadian producer.

Check out the clip below. Caribou’s latest album is 2014’s ‘Our Love’, which featured the dancefloor-defining ‘Can’t Do Without You’.

Dan Snaith also performs under the guises Daphni and Manitoba. He is set to perform a Daphni set at Warehouse Project in Manchester this Saturday (September 30).

In July of this year, Daphni released the ‘FABRICLIVE.93’ mix, comprising of 23 brand new, original Daphni tracks and four new edits. It was his first release under the Daphni moniker since 2012’s ‘Jiaolong’.

Back in 2015, Dan Snaith donated over 150 records from his personal collection to an Oxfam chairty shop in Dalston, London.