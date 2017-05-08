Carl Barat says new Libertines album will be released soon

Barat gives update on band's next record and plans to open a "hotel"

Carl Barat has indicated that a new album from The Libertines is coming.

Barat spoke to Gordon Smart for an episode of This Feeling TV, discussing recently getting engaged and the next Libertines record. The Libertines’ third album ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ was released in September 2015.

When asked whether there would be a new Libertines album “soon”, Barat replied: “Yeah. We’re doing everything we can. We’ve got so much material and so much still to do and say.”

Barat also detailed plans for the band’s new “hotel“, describing the venture as a “hotel, bar, restaurant, recording studio”.

He added: “We’re jumping through hoops – the last thing we’re waiting on is getting the planning permission. If that goes through then we’re in business and rolling with a place to make a record, place to rehearse, place to write, a place to do whatever we want really.”

Back in February, Carl Barat gave NME an update on the progress of the band’s new album.

“We’ve still got fucking two decades’ of stuff, and we’ve still got a lot to write about,” Barat clarified. “There’s a lot of water yet to go under the bridge in many ways so yeah, there’s plenty to do.”

The Libertines’ upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

May 20 Prenton Park, Birkenhead

Jul 21-22 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Jul 21-23 Truck Festival, Cambridge

Aug 3 – Times Square, Newcastle