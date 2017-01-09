‘Carpool Karaoke’ Apple Music spin-off series to have 16 different guest hosts

Several guests and presenters have already been revealed

More details about Apple Music’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spin-off series have emerged.

It was announced last year that the streaming service had commissioned 16 episodes of the popular segment from The Late Late Show With James Corden, with Corden not set to host every episode.

Now, appearing at a Television Critics Association event today (January 9), Ben Winston, the executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden, said: “We’re going to have 16 different hosts.”

According to Deadline, the hosts will include Chelsea Handler, Seth MacFarlane, John Legend and Billy Eichner. Corden will also return for one episode. Corden will pair up with Will Smith, MacFarlane with Ariana Grande, Legend with Alicia Keys and Eichner with Metallica.

Corden said of the news: “I’m still going to see my kid on the weekends. This just became a wonderful platform to see these people in a such an intimate environment. I don’t feel it’s mine.”

Meanwhile, the spin-off series’ new executive producer Eric R. Pankowski said: “It was a pretty quick decision. What James does is so special and singular. It was silly to make a full TV series, to try to replicate that or duplicate that. We fell in love with doing 16 specials. Each one was its own event.”

There is still no premiere date for Apple Music’s 16-part series.