Carrie Fisher’s urn is shaped like a giant Prozac pill

The urn Carrie Fisher’s ashes are being held in is shaped like a giant Prozac pill.

Earlier this week, a memorial service was held for the former Star Wars actress and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died a day after her daughter.

A day after the service (January 6), paparazzi took photos of Fisher’s brother Todd at the burial of Reynolds at LA’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park. He was carrying the giant Prozac pill vessel and later confirmed his sister had been cremated and that was her urn.

“Carrie’s favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she brought many years ago. A big pill,” he said according to ET Online. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie [Lourd, Fisher’s daughter] and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

He continued: “We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favourite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”

Todd Fisher told reporters the family is planning a larger memorial service “”down the road for the public and all the family friends”, but did not reveal when it would take place.

The joint private memorial service was held at Fisher’s home in Coldwater Canyon, LA, with George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow among the mourners.

Stephen Fry, Eric Idle, Courtney Love and Jamie Lee Curtis were also present at the memorial, which drew 125 guests. Streep performed ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ – Fisher’s favourite song – at the service.

Carrie Fisher, 60, passed away on December 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest four days before. Reynolds died aged 84 after a “severe” stroke.