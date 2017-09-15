‘Cash Me Outside’ girl signs to Atlantic Records

Meme star Danielle Bregoli has kickstarted a music career

The star of the viral sensation ‘Cash Me Outside’ has inked a major label record deal with Atlantic Records.

Danielle Bregoli became an internet star after her enraged performance on an episode of became a modern-day catchphrase: “Cash me outside, howbow dah?”

Now she has capitalised on her internet fame by launching a music career under the stage name Bhad Bhabie. Her debut single ‘These Heaux’ was released last month, and currently has over 21 million views on YouTube – “I ain’t nothin’ like these hoes/ Don’t compare me to no one/ Money green like CeeLo/ Yeah, my pocket so swollen/ Man, I ain’t nothing like these hoes,” she sings on the track’s chorus.

Now she’s gone one step further, signing a multiple album deal with Atlantic Records for a multi-million dollar sum.

Listen to ‘These Heaux’ below.

Her story closely resembles that of the ‘One Pound Fish Man’, whose market stall songs became an internet sensation back in 2012.

Muhammad Nazir then released the song as a single, which went to number 28 in the UK Singles Chart. His notoriety was raised so much by the single that his the UK government soon discovered that his visa had expired, leading to his deportation back to his native Pakistan.