Catfish And The Bottlemen, Zara Larsson and more join Isle Of Wight Festival line-up

They join a line-up that includes Arcade Fire, Rod Stewart, Bastille, RUN-DMC and David Guetta.

Catfish And The Bottlemen, Zara Larsson, The Strypes and Clean Bandit have been added to the Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 line-up.

The Amazons, Germein Sisters, Judas, The Novatones and The Second Sons have also been added. They join the previously announced Arcade Fire, Rod Stewart, RUN-DMC, David Guetta and Bastille.

Kaiser Chiefs, Texas, The Shires, Example + DJ Wire, Jonas Blue, Nothing But Thieves, The Sherlocks, Ward Thomas, The Undertones, The Alarm and Elle Exxe are all confirmed to be playing too.

Last year, it was reported that Isle Of Wight Festival could be cancelled in 2017, due to an alleged row with the council in which organisers were said to be considering scrapping the event unless it cuts its costs significantly.

However, Isle Of Wight Festival then confirmed that a deal had been struck and vowed to return in 2017 with a stellar line-up.

NME/Jenn Five

The festival originally ran between 1968 and 1970 before being revived in 2002. Last year’s festival saw 58,000 attend to see headline sets from Status Quo, Faithless, Stereophonics, The Who, Richard Ashcroft, Queen + Adam Lambert and Ocean Colour Scene. Other past headliners include David Bowie, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Blur, Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones.

One of the first of the summer season, Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park. For tickets and more information, visit here.