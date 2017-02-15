Cee Lo Green releases love song about Beyoncé called ‘Jay Z’s Girl’

Alter-ego Gnarly Davidson made headlines for a bizarre Grammys outfit

Cee Lo Green has released a new song, a romantic ode to Beyoncé called ‘Jay Z’s Girl’.

The song is credited to Little Fun, who stars in the clip, featuring Gnarly Davidson, Green’s new alter-ego.

‘Jay Z’s Girl’ is set to the tune of Rick Springfield’s classic ’80s hit ‘Jessie’s Girl’. Watch the video below:

Cee Lo Green turned heads at the Grammy Awards at the weekend when he attended the ceremony dressed in a bizarre gold outfit, an outfit that was later mocked by James Corden. It later emerged that Green was dressed under the guise of new alter-ego Gnarly Davidson, who recently released the single ‘Fuck Me, I’m Famous’. Watch the video for that beneath.

In 2014, Green escaped jail time after pleading no contest to drugs charges. Green was also the subject of rape allegations, which were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The singer was accused of secretly slipping ecstasy into the drink of his dinner date at a sushi restaurant in July 2012. He was later forced to apologise after tweeting controversial remarks about rape immediately after the trial.