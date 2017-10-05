"Tonight we are going to let these families know that we are supporting them"

Celine Dion has announced that the concert proceedings from her Tuesday night show will be donated to the victims of Sunday night’s attack on a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The October 1st attack saw a mass shooting take place at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. 58 people were killed in the attack, with countless others left injured, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire over the festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. The Killers frontman and Vegas native Brandon Flowers has been among the many artists to pay tribute to the victims.

Dion is currently holding a performance residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in the city, and took the opportunity at Tuesday night’s show to address the crowd regarding the events of Sunday night.

Standing next to a screen with the #VegasStrong logo, Dion said, “I never start a show like this, standing in front of a curtain, just talking. But tonight is very different. After Sunday night’s incredibly tragic event, all of us here find ourselves asking a similar question. For you it’s, ‘Do we still go to Celine’s show on Tuesday night, only two days after the nightmare?’ For me it’s, ‘Can I still do my show? Should I still do my show, in two days?’ These are difficult questions. But I want you to know that you have made the right choice in being here tonight,” Dion explained.

She then told the audience that the intention of the show was to do, “more than to just sing. It is to show love and support for those who are affected.

“On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering. But tonight we are going to let these families know that we are supporting them, and that we will help them through their tragic loss. They are going to need a lot of love, a tonne of emotional support, as well as a great deal of financial aid. So I want you to know that the proceeds for tonight’s show are being donated to the victims’ families on your behalf.”

Watch Dion’s full address to the Vegas crowd below:

Dion then went on to dedicate the show to the victims and their families, as well as first responders and doctors and nurses, “who are working around the clock to save lives. And to so many heroes, who did whatever they could, to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need.”