EDM duo The Chainsmokers performed a mash-up of their hit song ‘Closer’ with Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ last night at their SXSW set in Austin, Texas.

The pair, comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, sang the lyrics to the hit 1999 track over the tune of their own chart-topping pop song, which recently reached over a billion views on YouTube.

Following the first couple of mashed-up verses, Taggart, who had climbed onto the decks to sing the track, told the crowd, “Just kidding, let’s do the real thing now,” before starting the regular rendition. Watch the mash-up below.

The pair also performed a cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers song ‘Under The Bridge’, which was remixed with The Chainsmokers’ track ‘Roses’.

This is not the first time ‘Closer’ has been mixed with the Smash Mouth track. Internet sensation Jon Sudano, who releases musical covers overlaying ‘All Star’ lyrics over different chart hits, added The Chainsmokers’ track to his repertoire earlier this month.

