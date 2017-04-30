The Chainsmokers crashed an Illinois high-school prom

The duo later teased, 'Your prom could be next'.

The Chainsmokers crashed a high school prom in Illinois last night (April 29).

The duo made a surprise appearance at Huntley High School’s senior prom, taking place at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Rosemont, Illinois.

The EDM producers are currently on tour and decided to crash the party as the hotel was located opposite the Allstate Arena, where they would later be playing a headline set.

‘Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! have a good rest of prom,’ they later tweeted. Before adding, ‘Your prom could be next’ prompting rumours that they could continue the surprise appearances.

‘Now back to all state arena cause we got a sold out show in an hour! Big up,’ they continued, before sharing a photo of the occasion captioned, ‘Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :)’. See the tweets below.

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers misspelled Pittsburgh in an on-screen message thanking the US city’s fans at the end of a recent gig.

The duo played Pittsburgh last weekend (April 22), with a live review of the show describing how the pair suffered an embarrassing typo in a thank-you message to fans.

The band’s encore, according to the report, “was met with much applause, before being dampened with a misspelled ‘Thank You Pittsburg’ sign that came down at show’s end. It was obviously unfortunate, but even more so because Taggart made it a point to talk about how great the city had been to The Chainsmokers and not every city was as enthusiastic as Pittsburgh.”

After a photo of the mistake was circulated online, the duo took to Twitter to post a now-deleted message, saying: “lol totally putting our visual guy on blast for misspelling Pittsburgh at the end”.