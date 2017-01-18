Chance The Rapper’s brother/collaborator Taylor Bennett comes out as bisexual

Rapper opens up about sexuality

Taylor Bennett, hip-hop artist and brother of Chance The Rapper, has opened up about his sexuality.

Bennett has released a handful of mixtapes to date, the latest being 2015’s ‘Broad Shoulders’, which featured sibling Chance, as well as Nico Segal (formerly Donnie Trumpet) and Joey Purp.

Taking to Twitter on the eve of his 21st birthday, Bennett has come out as bisexual, writing: “My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues.”

He went on to say: “Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans… I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou“.

Speaking about his and his brother’s approach to the music business, Bennett told Rolling Stone last year: “We’re working around the system to still bring good music. We’re really trying to build our own industry.”

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper recently dropped a surprise Christmas mixtape with Jeremih, titled ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama’. The nine-track collection featured appearances from comedian Hannibal Buress and rapper Noname.