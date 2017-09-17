Kensli Bennett turned two over the weekend

Chance the Rapper celebrated his daughter’s birthday yesterday with a few very special guest backup dancers.

As part of daughter Kensli Bennett’s birthday party, Chance brought out entertainers dressed as Elmo, Poppy the Troll, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, and a Minion.

The musician, whose daughter is two years old, posted videos of the entertainers on Twitter.

Chance lead the entertainers in a synchronised dance routine to DJ Khaled’s parenthood themed track ‘I Love You So Much’, on which Chance features. In one clip, the Minion dances so vigorously that his dungaree suit falls down. Watch clips of the dancers below:

Chance the Rapper also posted a picture celebrating his daughter’s birthday on Instagram, where he is seen wearing a Mickey Mouse wizard hat. In the accompanying caption, Chance stated that his life had not truly begun until Kensli was born, writing: “Since my life really began with her, I guess I turn 2 at midnight 🤔 🤷🏽‍♀️ TURN UPPPP FOR MY DAUGHTER 💥🍾🍾🎁🎂🎂”

