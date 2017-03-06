Chance The Rapper is donating $1 million to Chicago public schools

The musician held a press conference at one of the city's schools today (March 6)

Chance The Rapper has announced that is donating $1 million (£817,410) to Chicago public schools.

In a press conference held today (March 6), the musician, who is from the Illinois city originally, revealed his plans. The conference took place at the city’s Westcott Elementary School and was streamed live on Instagram Live.

Beginning at 2:10pm CT (8:10pm GMT), Chance said Illinois governor Bruce Rauner “won’t give kids a chance without caveats or ultimatum”.

Chance met with the politician to discuss Chicago’s public school system last week. After the meeting he tweeted: “”Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don’t let that become the narrative. Monday morning I’ll have a plan.” At today’s conference, Chance said the governor had given him “vague answers” and shouted “Gov. Rauner, do your job!”

The rapper’s six-figure donation will go to the Chicago Public Schools foundation to help fund arts and enrichments programmes. Chance is funding the donation through ticket sales and a partnership with AEG and Ticketmaster, as Noisey reports.

At the conference, he presented some of the school’s children with a giant cheque for the money. The cheque was made out to “the kids”.

“Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positions,” he told those gathered for the conference. As Pitchfork reports, Chance also said he will speak with Common on the phone to discuss providing further funding.

Watch the press conference in full below.

On top of the $1 million, Chance will also donate $10,000 (£8,174) to 10 different schools, including Westcott elementary school, every time the city donates $50,000.

Chance recently won three Grammys at the 2017 ceremony. He picked up the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for ‘Coloring Book’ and Best Rap Performance for ‘No Problem’.