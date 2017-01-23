MGMT, Chance The Rapper and Frank Ocean are playing this US festival

Sasquatch! takes place in George, Washington this May

MGMT, Chance the Rapper and Frank Ocean have been confirmed for US festival Sasquatch! 2017, taking place on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) in George, Washington.

Both Ocean and Chance will headline the festival, alongside Twenty One Pilots. They’ll be joined by MGMT — set to return with a new album in 2017 — and The Shins, who release new LP ‘Heartworms’ later this year.

Other acts on the line-up for Sasquatch! include Mac Miller, Phantogram, American Football, Foxygen, Jagwar Ma, Car Seat Headrest and Mount Kimbie.

Sasquatch! tickets are available this Saturday (January 28) from 10am EST.

Chance the Rapper recently offered public support for his brother, Taylor Bennett, who opened up about his sexuality. On the eve of his 21st birthday, Bennett came out as bisexual, writing: “My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues.”

Responding on Twitter, Chance said: “Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall”.

He also recently dropped a surprise Christmas mixtape with Jeremih, titled ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama’. The nine-track collection featured appearances from comedian Hannibal Buress and rapper Noname.