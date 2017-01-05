Chance The Rapper ranks every Kanye West album from best to worst

Kanye has yet to respond to Chance's rankings.

Chance The Rapper has shared his overall verdict on Kanye West‘s back catalogue, ranking every Yeezy album from best to worst.

According to Chance, 2005’s ‘Late Registration’ is West’s best effort, followed by 2004’s ‘The College Dropout’ and 2010’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.

Chance’s least favourite Yeezy albums are 2016’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’, 2013’s ‘Yeezus’ and 2008’s ‘808s And Heartbreaks’. 2007’s ‘Graduation’ and 2011’s Jay-Z collaborative album ‘Watch The Throne’ fall in the middle.

Check out his full rankings below.

At the time of writing, West has yet to respond to Chance’s ranking of his back catalogue.

In September, Chance the Rapper hinted that he has been working on new music with West. The two previously collaborated on West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ track ‘Ultralight Beam’ and Chance’s ‘All We Got’ from his mixtape ‘Coloring Book’.

After West was hospitalised in November, Chance paid tribute to his fellow rapper and praised his impact on the Chicago music scene.

“He’s been helpful not just in an influential way, but since I first met him, he’s doing nothing more than try and incubate and help our projects grow,” Chance said.

“He helped out on ‘Coloring Book’ a lot with ‘We All We Got’, and was around for a lot of studio sessions. Just conversations that we’ve had, favours that he’s done for me, places that’s he’s popped up and people that he’s called for me – I will never forget it and never take it for granted.”