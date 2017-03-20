Chance the Rapper settles child support case

The rapper has amicably reached an agreement with his former partner.

Chance the Rapper has settled a child support case with his ex-girlfriend Kirsten Corley.

The pair previously agreed to child support and a parenting plan for their 18-month daughter in June last year. On Monday, the two reached a new agreement that takes into account their separate living arrangements, reports the Chicago Tribune.

An attorney for Corley said that the dispute was resolved amicably by both parties.

“This case ended quickly because of the unusually high level of cooperation between the parents putting their child’s best interest first,” said Enrico Mirabelli.

Tanya Stanish, an attorney for Bennett, said: “Overall, I’d say they did a good job and worked well together and came to a fair resolution for everyone”.

Earlier this month, Chance posted a since-deleted Instagram video rejecting claims that he has been embroiled in a spat over child support with his ex-girlfriend.

In a recent cover interview with Complex, Chance said he is considering moving in with his parents.

The rapper also told the magazine that he is thinking about selling his next project. “I think I might actually sell this album. That’s, like, a big step in itself. I kind of hate the fact that I can’t chart, really. I can chart, but the way they have the streaming (expletive) set up is weak as (expletive). It’s unfair,” he said.