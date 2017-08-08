Chance the Rapper’s bodyguard has been arrested for assault

He allegedly 'body slammed' a man last Thursday (3 August).

Chance the Rapper‘s bodyguard has allegedly been arrested for assault.

According to TMZ, the incident happened last Thursdaynight (3 August) at the W Hotel in Chicago.

They claim law enforcement sources told them that Chance’s private security guard, 44-year-old Star Thomas, was arrested after body slamming a man in the lobby.

The alleged victim was apparently trying to get into the same lift as Chance and his crew at around 9pm, when the bodyguard blocked him.

It’s said they saw the same man two hours later in the lobby, which is when the assault occurred.

Chicago Police Department records show that Thomas was arrested that night, and he was released on a $1,500 bond in the early hours of Friday (4 August) morning.

The bodyguard was booked for misdemeanour simple battery.

This isn’t the only controversy Chance has been on the periphery of this year – last month more than 90 people were taken to hospital during his appearance at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert in Connecticut.

Most were suffering from what authorities described as “severe intoxication”.

However, he’s been praised as “a family man, business man and friend” by the graduate who won the opportunity to intern with him.

The intern, Negele Hospidales, said the experience was: “something that could never be justifiably summed up in words”.