Watch Chance The Rapper discuss his $2.2 million donation to Chicago’s public schools

The artist has previously donated $1 million to the education system in his home city

Chance The Rapper has spoken further about the $2.2 million donation he has helped raise to fund public schools in Chicago during a Steve Jobs-style press conference.

The Chicago-born artist’s philanthropy in his home city has been well documented, with the rapper having already donated $1 million to the education system back in March.

Chance first announced this latest funding initiative back in April, and gave a press conference yesterday (September 1) to give an update on the latest fundraising effort.

Speaking at the first Social Works – the rapper’s youth empowerment charity – summit, Chance discussed the initiative during a 20-minute presentation which he knowingly presented in the style of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

Addressing the $2.2 million donation – which has been drawn from Social Works’ ‘New Chance’ fund – Chance said: “Every contribution brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child.

“Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”

You can watch Chance’s full presentation below.

Last month, former President Barack Obama congratulated Chance during a free concert which was held in Chicago.