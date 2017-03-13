Watch Chance The Rapper open up about anxiety and PTSD

Chicago star speaks in new interview

Chance The Rapper has opened up about suffering from anxiety in a new interview.

The Chicago artist appears on the latest cover of Complex magazine. Speaking in a video interview to coincide the issue, Chance talks about how he has experienced anxiety problems and how rap is more open to discussing mental health problems.

“Anxiety is now something that I’m just getting exposed to, it’s a big conversation and idea that I’m getting introduced to now,” Chance says in the interview.

“For a long time that wasn’t a thing that we talked about, I don’t remember people talking about it… when I was growing up… I’m starting to get a better understanding of that part of my life.”

He continued: “I’m kind of scared of medication. I’m cool with self-medication. I like to smoke weed and shit to chill out. But now that I’ve gone through so many different stages in a short period of time, like really just high school through now, I’m not really trying to try no new drugs, even if they’re prescribed. I’m chilling.”

Chance went on to say that he “could have PTSD” after the deaths of close friends but doesn’t “ever want to convince myself that I’m hindered by anything in any of my experiences because I also believe in G-O-D”.

Watch below. Chance talks mental health at the 17 minute mark.

Elsewhere in the Complex interview, Chance spoke about possibly selling his next album (“I might actually sell this album. That’s a big step in itself. And I hate the fact that I can’t chart really”), Kanye West (“Ye is like a comedian in a lot of ways. He writes stuff that is painfully funny and painfully true”) and winning a Grammy (“Those are all really, really important things, but checkpoints along the road to heaven”).