Chance The Rapper apologises to Dr Dre for mocking his label

Chance previously parodied Dre's label Aftermath

Chance The Rapper has apologised to Dr Dre for mocking his label, Aftermath, as part of his Be Encouraged tour.

The tour’s set design saw Chance perform ‘No Problem’ whilst backed by a number of parodies of famous record labels – presumably in reference to the fact that Chance himself has never signed to a label. Among them were “Phony” (Sony), “Don’t Join” (Def Jam) and “Can’t Do Math”, a parody of Dr Dre’s own label Aftermath.

Now, though, Chance The Rapper has taken to Twitter to apologise to Dre and the Aftermath team for “publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music.”

Referring to Dr Dre as a “premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers”, Chance concludes that he “set out to empower and I completely missed the ball.”

Read the full Twitter apology below.

Meanwhile, Chance was recently endorsed by Drake to run for the position of Mayor of Chicago.

While the rapper hasn’t formally announced that he will run for the local government seat in 2019, fans have already started a website and petition championing his candidacy.