Watch Chance the Rapper remix ‘Arthur’ theme song with Stephen Colbert and Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley wrote and performed the original theme song

Chance the Rapper has shared a remix of the Arthur theme song, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Arthur originally aired in 1996 and is based on the Arthur book series, which are written and illustrated by Marc Brown. Chance the Rapper previously covered the theme song during his shows in 2014.

Ziggy Marley wrote and performed the original song and is seen in the skit along with Chance the Rapper and Stephen Colbert. You can see the video performance below.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper and Frank Ocean have been confirmed for US festival Sasquatch! 2017, taking place on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) in George, Washington.

Both Ocean and Chance will headline the festival, alongside Twenty One Pilots. They’ll be joined by MGMT — set to return with a new album in 2017 — and The Shins, who release new LP ‘Heartworms’ later this year.

Chance the Rapper recently offered public support for his brother, Taylor Bennett, who opened up about his sexuality. On the eve of his 21st birthday, Bennett came out as bisexual, writing: “My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues.”

Responding on Twitter, Chance said: “Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall”.