Chance The Rapper mourns death of aunt

Chance The Rapper has mourned the death of his aunt online.

The Chicago rapper’s aunt Kimberly Bennett passed away on Sunday (May 7) after fighting inflammatory breast cancer.

“My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning. She was a warrior and wanted me to share this,” Chance wrote on Twitter, linking to a video of his aunt sharing her story.

“Inflammatory Breast Cancer is commonly misdiagnosed and doesn’t come with the same symptoms,” he added. See below.

Chance The Rapper recently cancelled a number of European festival dates which were due to take place later this summer.

The Chicago rapper is set to visit the UK and Europe this summer to join the festival circuit, and is scheduled to headline the Friday night at Wireless Festival in London on July 7.

However, Chance has announced that he has had to cancel a string of European festival dates due to “scheduling conflicts.” While Wireless is not one of the cancelled shows, Chance will no longer perform at Øya in Oslo, Norway; Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden; HAVEN in Copenhagen, Denmark; and Pukkelpop in Hasselt, Belgium.

The full statement from Chance reads: “It is with regret that Chance the Rapper has to cancel his upcoming performance at Way Out West and his European festival tour in August. This is due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control. Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.”