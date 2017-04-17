Chance The Rapper celebrates 24th birthday with spectacular custom-made fried chicken cake

The Chicago rapper also hosted a special 'Chance The Birthday' party which raised over $100,000 for his nonprofit charity

Chance The Rapper was gifted a spectacular birthday cake yesterday (April 16) that was styled in the shape of a bucket of fried chicken to mark his 24th birthday.

The Chicago artist celebrated his birthday with friends, family and his fans at a special party – which he called “Chance The Birthday” – which raised over $100,000 for his nonprofit charity SocialWorks. The event also saw special performances from Ludacris and T-Pain.

Chance was also given a custom-made birthday cake. Styled primarily in the shape of a double-decker bucket of chicken from the fast-food chain Harold’s, the design also featured a cup of kiwi-strawberry Mistic on the side.

See the birthday cake below.

Meanwhile, Chance was recently endorsed by Drake to run for the position of Mayor of Chicago.

While the rapper hasn’t formally announced that he will run for the local government seat in 2019, fans have already started a website and petition championing his candidacy.

A message on the site reads: “Hey Chance, We think you’d be a great mayor. We also love the work you’ve done to give back to the city that raised you. You represent Chicago on the world stage and you do us proud.

“We think if you ran, you would win. And if you won, you would do a good ass job. … You’d send a message that Chicago is ready for a new generation of leadership.”