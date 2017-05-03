Chance The Rapper cancels European festival dates

The Chicago rapper has cited "scheduling conflicts" as the reason for the cancellations

Chance The Rapper has cancelled a number of European festival dates which were due to take place later this summer.

The Chicago rapper is set to visit the UK and Europe this summer to join the festival circuit, and is scheduled to headline the Friday night at Wireless Festival in London on July 7.

However, Chance has now announced that he has had to cancel a string of European festival dates due to “scheduling conflicts.” While Wireless is not one of the cancelled shows, Chance will no longer perform at Øya in Oslo, Norway; Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden; HAVEN in Copenhagen, Denmark; and Pukkelpop in Hasselt, Belgium.

The full statement from Chance reads: “It is with regret that Chance the Rapper has to cancel his upcoming performance at Way Out West and his European festival tour in August. This is due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control. Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.”

Chance is currently on a North American tour, which next stops in Dallas, Texas on Friday (May 5). Last week, he performed his version of Kanye West‘s ‘Waves’, which featured on the latter’s 2016 album ‘The Life of Pablo’.

While Chance’s version didn’t make the final cut on the album, he did get a songwriting credit on the final tracklisting.