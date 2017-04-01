Chance The Rapper announces £1.75 million funding for Chicago public schools

The 'Coloring Book' artist has been vocal in his support for the education system, recently donating $1 million (£800,000)

Chance The Rapper has announced that his fundraising initiative for Chicago’s public schools has generated $2.2 million (£1.75 million) since he officially began campaigning for the cause earlier this month.

The ‘Coloring Book’ artist, who is native to Chicago, recently donated $1 million (£800,000) to the the city’s Public Schools Foundation to help fund arts and enrichment programmes, saying that “our kids should not be held hostage because of political positions.”

Speaking at a press conference yesterday (March 31) to give an update on his fundraising efforts, Chance revealed that his initiative has now brought about a total of $2.2 million for Chicago’s public schools. The Chicago Bulls basketball team matched Chance’s initial $1 million donation, while there were also donations from Kanye West and Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun and comedian Hannibal Buress.

The rapper also announced that he is introducing the New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, which will aim to “bring arts programs and materials to schools.”

