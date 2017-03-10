Chance The Rapper responds to child support claims

The Chicago Sun-Times alleged in a recent op-ed that the rapper is currently embroiled in a dispute with his daughter's mother

Chance The Rapper has responded to newspaper allegations that claim that he is currently in a legal dispute with the mother of his daughter over child support payments.

The Chicago Sun-Times published an op-ed on Wednesday (March 8) that alleged that the Chicago rapper is embroiled in a battle over child support with Kristen Corley, the mother of the pair’s daughter Kensli, with the paper claiming that new court documents were apparently filed this week over the establishment of a long-term solution for child support.

Chance responded to the claims in a since-deleted Instagram video yesterday (March 9) where he aimed a veiled swipe at The Chicago Sun-Times. The clip sees Chance, Corley and Kensli together, with Chance saying: “Y’all better do y’all jobs and stop worrying about how good my family is. Just a friendly reminder. Don’t let anybody get between you and your family.

“Don’t be afraid of what other people are saying about you. Do your job and everything will be fine.” Kensli then interjects, which Chance interprets as her saying: “Sun-Times, get the fuck back.”

See the video below.

Chance has frequently referenced his ever-increasing embrace of fatherhood since the birth of Kensli in 2015, notably declaring in his feature on Kanye West‘s ‘Ultralight Beam’: “My daughter’s just like Sia, you can’t see her.”

Chance kept his private family life away from the social media spotlight during the first year of Kensli’s life, but since the turn of the year his daughter has featured prominently on his Instagram and Twitter posts.

Nothing I'm doing currently would be possible without this girl right here. She's so kind and loving and brilliant and beautiful. And I wouldn't have her without her mother, so thank you for creating and raising the greatest gift I've ever received. Cannot wait to get back to this. A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

In his upcoming cover feature with Complex, Chance spoke more about how he’s adapted to the challenges of fatherhood.

“I had never experienced joy like [the birth of Kensli] before,” he said. “The duty that you’ve been given to be a parent is the most important relationship and job that you have.”

Earlier this week, the rapper also announced that he would be donating $1 million to public schools in Chicago.