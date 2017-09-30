He thinks it's a "comedic delicacy"

Chance The Rapper has defended the critically panned comedy film The House in a string of tweets from last night.

The House, which stars Amy Poehler alongside Will Ferrell and Nick Kroll, tells the story of a set of parents who open an illegal casino in their basement as a means of raising funds for their daughter’s college tuition.

The musician told followers he had watched the film last night and enjoyed it, only to be disappointed when he saw its 17% Rotten Tomatoes rating. “it was funny as fuck. Wtf @RottenTomatoes”, he asked.

When Rotten Tomatoes failed to respond to Chance’s tweet, he followed up by saying, “You knew what movie it was. That’s why you didn’t respond @RottenTomatoes… that’s why you didn’t respond.”

He then followed up by saying, “I hope will and amy and nick never see the travesty that is these “critics” reception of this masterpiece.”

Chance then targeted Bulworth, which has a rating of 75%, as a “shitty racist unfunny fucked up ego trip of a movie”, and the critics’ rating system as a whole.

He concluded the thread by saying his tweets were only made in jest, but that “if you don’t like The House, you are poop.”

The Rotten Tomatoes rating system sees staff on the website assess a certified critic’s review of a film as “fresh” or “rotten”, and establish the percentage of positive reviews to negative.

Chance was recently named as the fifth highest earning hip-hop act of 2017 by Forbes. Earlier this week, he debuted a new track on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.