Chance The Rapper praises ‘extraordinary’ crowd as he headlines Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful

The Chicago rapper closed out the first day of the 2017 edition of the festival

Chance The Rapper praised the crowd at Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful earlier tonight (September 23).

The Chicago artist headlined the Downtown Stage on day one of the event, which also included performances from the likes of Lorde, Blink 182, Circa Waves, Sean Paul, 2 Chainz and more.

“This is a good-ass show, huh?” Chance asked the crowd towards the end of the set, before talking about how many strong people come to his shows. “There’s something extraordinary about Las Vegas tonight,” he said. “I can see a lot of fearless people here. You may not be strong, but you’re fearless. You ain’t scared of shit.”

The performance opened with a bang as the rapper began with a pyrotechnics-filled version of ‘Mixtape’, before running through tracks from ‘Acid Rap’ and ‘Coloring Book‘, as well as collaborations with Donnie Trumpet And The Social Experiment and more.

#chancetherapper A post shared by Carlalaa (@carlajav) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

“Pardon my disrespect,” Chance said after a medley of his work with Kanye West, including ‘Waves’, ‘Father Stretch My Hands’ and ‘Ultralight Beam’. “I’ve played about eight songs and I didn’t say anything about who I am or what I am. Pardon my manners. I’m Chance The Rapper from Chicago, Illinois and I’m in Las Vegas because life is beautiful.”

Following ‘I’m The One’, on which Chance appeared with DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber, he told the audience: “Honestly, I’ve been doing this for a very long time and it’s really cool to come out here and see all these people who’ve been supporting me for a long time.”

After revealing he’d already gone over his allotted time, the rapper told the crowd: “It’s got to stop, but it ain’t yet.” He then played ‘Same Drugs’ before leaving the stage for a short break. On his return, he and his band aired a final track in ‘Blessings (Reprise)’, which saw confetti blown out into the crowd.

Oh just some kid from Chicago shuttin down the first night of some music festival.. #chancetherapper #lifeisbeautiful #savemoney #chicago #lasvegas A post shared by ecks (@ecks_) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

Chance The Rapper played:

‘Mixtape’

‘Blessings’

‘Angels

‘Juke Jam’

‘Waves’/’Father Stretch My Hands’/’Ultralight Beam’

‘Sunday Candy’

‘D.R.A.M. Sings Special’

‘I’m The One’

‘Favorite Song’

‘Cocoa Butter Kisses’

‘All We Got’

‘No Problem’

‘All Night

‘Summer Friends’

‘Same Drugs’

‘Blessings (Reprise)’

Life Is Beautiful continues tomorrow (September 24) with sets from Muse, Sigrid, Cage The Elephant and more.