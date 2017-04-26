Watch Chance The Rapper perform his version of Kanye West’s ‘Waves’

The Chicago rapper's take on the song - which featured Chris Brown - didn't make the final cut of West's 'The Life of Pablo' album

Chance The Rapper has performed his version of Kanye West‘s ‘Waves’ – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The Chicago rapper wrote a demo version of the Chris Brown-featuring track for inclusion on West’s most recent album, ‘The Life of Pablo’. While the demo was not included on the final version of the album – which Chance featured on in a vocal capacity on the track ‘Ultralight Beam’ – the rapper did share a clip of the track during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe back in May 2016.

Kicking off his latest North American tour (which is going by the name ‘Be Encouraged’) in San Diego on Monday (April 24), Chance performed a short segment of his version of ‘Waves’ before seguing into the ‘Life of Pablo’ track ‘Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1’.

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Chance has often spoken about working with West, with the two also linking up last year for the track ‘All We Got’ – which featured on Chance’s third mixtape ‘Coloring Book’.

Back in September, Chance said that the prospect of he and West working together “comes up in conversation every once in a while”, with “at least two tracks” ready for a new project.