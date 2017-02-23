Chance The Rapper, Skepta and The Weeknd announced for Wireless Festival 2017

Tickets are on sale now

Skepta, Wiley , Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd have been announced for this year’s Wireless Festival.

This year’s event will take place from Friday to Sunday 7-9 July 2017 at London’s Finsbury Park. Tickets are on sale now. For more information head to wirelessfestival.co.uk.

On Friday, Chance the Rapper will be joined by Bryson Tiller, G-Eazy, Zara Larsson, Post Malone, Flatbush Zombies, Lil Dicky, Big Narstie, Noname, and Nef The Pharoah.

On Saturday, Skepta will be supported by Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, Sean Paul, Lil Yachty, Wiley, Section Boyz, Yungen, Dave, Mostack, Jez Dior, The Age Of L.U.N.A, Big Tobz, Young T and Bugsey, and DJ Charlesy .

On Sunday, joining The Weeknd are Nas, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Wizkid, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyga, Desiigner, Hilltop Hoods, Mike Skinner Presents Tonga, Stefflon Don, Yuna, Cadet, AJ X Deno, Abra Cadabra, Topaz Jones, and DJ Charlesy.

Further acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year Calvin Harris, Chase and Status and J Cole headlined the event.

The 1975, Bryson Tiller and Miguel also performed.

Last night (February 22) Skepta performed ‘Shutdown’ at the BRIT Awards, having failed to pick up any awards on the night.

The London grime MC was beaten to Best British Male Solo Artist by David Bowie, but did receive a shout-out from Drake during the Canadian rapper’s video message accepting Best International Male.

He also confirmed that he is working with The 1975‘s Matty Healy – speaking of the progress of their collaboration as they both appeared at the Brit Awards 2017.

“Me and Skepta know each other,” Healy previously told NME. “We tried working with each other recently but it just didn’t work out. Just for loads of reasons – but we’re going to do something in the future.”

He continued: “We’re going to do a tune together. We want to do like a ‘West End Girls’ Pet Shop Boys [kind of thing]. Maybe start a band, just me and Skepta do a band. Well we’re talking about it, so let’s see what happens.”