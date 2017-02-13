Chance The Rapper’s Spotify streams increase by 200% following Grammys success

The Chicago rapper enjoyed a busy evening at last night's ceremony, picking up three awards and performing a medley from 'Coloring Book'

Chance The Rapper has seen a huge spike in his Spotify streams overnight following his success at the Grammys last night (February 12).

The Chicago-born rapper, who released his third mixtape ‘Coloring Book’ last year, had a very successful night in LA, picking up a total of three awards (Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album). He also performed a medley of songs from ‘Coloring Book’, backed by a gospel choir – which you can watch below.

The after-effects from Chance’s billboard day are now being registered, with a reported 200% increase in his Spotify streams being reported in the hours after his appearance at the Grammys (via The Fader). Streams of the ‘Coloring Book’ song ‘How Great’ – which was performed as part of the aforementioned medley – have soared by 406%.

Watch footage of Chance The Rapper performing at last night’s Grammys below.

Picking up the award for Best New Artist, Chance thanked both his faith and his family in an emotional speech.

“I claim this victory in the name of the lord. I thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young,” Chance said. “And for all of Chicago.”