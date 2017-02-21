Chance The Rapper teases new Future collaboration

Chance and Future previously teamed up on the track 'Smoke Break' from Chance's 2016 mixtape 'Coloring Book'.

Chance The Rapper has teased a new collaboration with Future on Instagram.

Chance shared a pair of clips from the track on Instagram with the caption #mypeak, which could be its title. “I’m a free agent like the second Matrix,” Chance raps on one of the clips. Listen to both below.

Chance and Future previously teamed up on the track ‘Smoke Break’ from Chance’s acclaimed 2016 mixtape ‘Coloring Book’.

Chance won three prizes at this month’s Grammy Awards in LA, including the prestigious Best New Artist trophy. Picking up the award for Best New Artist, Chance thanked both his faith and his family in an emotional speech.

“I claim this victory in the name of the Lord. I thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young,” Chance said. “And for all of Chicago.”

It has since been reported that streams of his music on Spotify soared 200% following his Grammys victories.

Meanwhile, Chance recently offered public support for his brother, Taylor Bennett, who opened up about his sexuality. On the eve of his 21st birthday, Bennett came out as bisexual, writing: “My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues.”

Responding on Twitter, Chance said: “Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall.”