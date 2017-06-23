Channel 4’s Jon Snow says there’s a ‘real energy for a better politics’ at Glastonbury Festival

News presenter describes 'amazing' atmosphere at his first Worthy Farm festival

Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow is at Glastonbury Festival today (June 23) and has described the politically-charged atmosphere.

The first day of music at the Worthy Farm event kicked off on Friday, with a headline set from Radiohead coming later.

Taking to Twitter ahead of his first Glastonbury experience, Snow wrote: “First trip to Glastonbury: dusty selfies; great music; loads of longing for a decent politics”.

He later added: “Amazing to be amongst 200,000 at Glastonbury amid a real energy for a better politics”. See below.

Thursday night at the festival saw a silent disco crowd chant “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” to the tune of White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’.

Meanwhile, Snow made headlines earlier this month after dropping a Game of Thrones reference during his report on the surprising outcome of the general election.

The newscaster shares his name with a character (who is portrayed by Kit Harington) from the hugely-popular fantasy series, and was reporting on the result of the election – which saw the Conservatives failed to deliver a majority – when he made the reference.

Referencing the Game of Thrones line “You know nothing, Jon Snow” during his opening broadcast yesterday evening, Snow – the newscaster – began his report by saying: “Good evening. I know nothing. We, the media, the pundits, the experts, know nothing.” He later followed up that line by saying: “When I woke up today, I realised, ‘You know nothing, Jon Snow’.”