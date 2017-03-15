Channel 4’s ‘Tattoo Fixers’ cover up a grown man’s rubbish Taylor Swift tattoo

And Swift herself would probably approve of the result...

TV’s Tattoo Fixers have helped a man who had a rubbish Taylor Swift tattoo inked on his arm when he was drunk.

The Channel 4 crew turned the boring tattoo into a smartly-dressed cat – something Swift, a cat lover herself, would probably approve of.

Check out a GIF showing the transformation below.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran appears to have let slip the release date of Taylor Swift’s new album.

There had previously been rumours that Swift would release a new album in October 2016. However, no album surfaced last autumn. The singer-songwriter had previously released each of her five albums every two years in either October or November, with her last record ‘1989’ released in October 2014.

It was also reported last year that Taylor Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. Swift is also rumoured to be working on new music with Kesha.

In February Swift told fans she had played her only gig of 2016.

Earlier this year, the Tattoo Fixers crew gave a man an actually quite awesome Noel Gallagher-themed inking.

Meanwhile, NME recently rounded up 10 times the ‘Tattoo Fixers’ did a cover-up that didn’t need to be so bloody big.