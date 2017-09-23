The artist had been diagnosed with cancer in October 2016, and the disease returned earlier this year

The soul singer Charles Bradley has died, aged 68.

Bradley had been suffering from stomach cancer after first being diagnosed with the disease last year. Earlier this month, he was forced to cancel a string of live dates after the cancer returned and spread from his stomach to his liver.

Bradley’s music career only took off relatively recently, having been signed to Daptone in 2002 for a series of singles after years of singing in cover bands. His life and career later became the subject of the 2012 documentary Charles Bradley: Soul of America, which showcased his talents to a wider audience.

The singer released his debut album ‘No Time For Dreaming’ in 2011, and followed it up with 2013’s ‘Victim Of Love’. His final album, ‘Changes’, was released last year.

Upon announcing the cancellation of his tour dates earlier this month, Bradley had vowed to “fight through this like I’ve fought through the many other obstacles in my life” and said that the support of his fans “truly lifted me up and kept me going. I am honoured and glad to be back and am going to give you all of my love.”

A representative for Bradley has asked for donations to be made in his name to the All-Stars Project and Music Unites.

Tributes for Bradley have poured in from across the music world. Run The Jewels‘ El-P was among those to pay their respects, while Har Mar Superstar called the singer “a beautiful man and an inspiration.”

See a selection of tributes to Bradley below.