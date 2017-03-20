Charles Manson’s prison recordings to be re-released

Several songs recorded by the cult leader in the 1980s are being compiled together for a new release.



Charles Manson, the infamous cult leader and serial murder, is to re-release some of his prison recordings.

The album will feature songs that Manson recorded in the 1980s, previously available under the names ‘Saints Are Hell On Earth’ and ‘Live At San Quentin’.

According to Billboard, the release is being organised by Malcolm Tent, a Connecticut record collector.

“With me, there’s a huge fascination with uncovering these lost nuggets,” he told Billboard. “Especially from what’s come to be known as ‘outsider artists.’ I think Charles Manson is probably the ultimate outsider: He is nowhere near our society or our reality.”

Prior to his incarceration, Manson pursed a career as a fringe LA musician and was briefly associated with Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson. The band charted with one of his songs, ‘Never Learn Not to Love’ in 1968. During that period, Neil Young also attempted to secure a record deal for Manson.

Manson, 82, is currently serving life sentences for multiple killings he directed and took part in in the summer of 1969.

As Manson cannot legally profit from these recordings, all proceeds from the release will go to environmental charity Air Trees Water Animals, which is run by a close friend of Manson.