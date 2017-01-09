Charli XCX promises ‘big pop party album to get fucked up to’ for 2017

The follow-up to 2014’s ’Sucker’ is tentatively due out this May, preceded by a new mixtape.



Charli XCX has shared more details about her upcoming third album.

The follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sucker’ is reportedly due out this May, and will be preceded by a separate mixtape, containing guest appearances from “lots of fun people.” Speaking to Rolling Stone, Charli dubbed her new release a “big pop party album.”

“On my previous record, I was really annoyed at the music industry and felt like I had something to prove,” she said. “After that, I didn’t feel I had anything to prove anymore. Also one of my favourite hobbies is partying, and I realised that I never actually made a party album. I never made an album that I would want to hear at a club. It was very indulgent in that sense because I just wanted to make an album that I could get fucked up to. It’s the soundtrack to my nights.”

She added that last year’s ‘After the Afterparty’ single, a collaboration with rapper Lil Yachty, was “half representative” of the record. She’s also been working with the PC Music-affiliated producer, SOPHIE. Speaking about what to expect, she said: “There are some classic Sophie moments, and we reach the dip-into-the-club-at–4 a.m. kind of zone, but the thing about him is that he’s also an incredible pop producer. So there’s him doing pop really well on the album.”

Back in October, Charli claimed to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that she would “get bored and leak the whole [album]” before its May release date.