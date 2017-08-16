Original clip featured the likes of Mac DeMarco, Stormzy and more

Charli XCX has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her ‘Boys’ music video.

The video was released last month, with its man-packed depiction of all manner of typically female-oriented musical cliches instantly going viral. It features cameos from a raft of famous boys including Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more.

This new behind-the-scenes video sees it being filmed in London and at Coachella Festival. It shows The Vamps having a cake fight and Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes being – in Charli’s own words – “really fit, basically”. Watch below.

Meanwhile, Charli recently revealed who she’d cast in an all-female reimagining of her video.

Taking to Twitter to share a list of who she’d include in a female-led version of the video, the singer named CupcakKe, MØ, Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Brooke Candy, ALMA, Sky Ferreira, Rita Ora, Grimes, Starrah, Zara Larsson, Japanese model Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Selena Gomez and Carly Rae Jepsen, among other names.