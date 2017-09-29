Watch Charli XCX perform ‘Boys’ with loads of boys on ‘Fallon’

Singer released the track in July

Charli XCX has performed her recent single, ‘Boys’, on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in the US.

The pop star released the new song in July alongside a gender-switching video that featured a host of famous male stars in a series of sexualised roles usually offered to women.

Charli took to The Tonight Show last night (September 28), flanked by a number of male dancers. Watch below.

Recently, Charli share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ‘Boys’ video, which featured Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more.

This new clip sees the video being filmed in London and at Coachella Festival. It shows The Vamps having a cake fight and Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes being – in Charli’s own words – “really fit, basically”. Watch below.

Meanwhile, Charli recently revealed who she’d cast in an all-female reimagining of her video.

Taking to Twitter to share a list of who she’d include in a female-led version of the video, the rapper named CupcakKe, MØ, Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Brooke Candy, ALMA, Sky Ferreira, Rita Ora, Grimes, Starrah, Zara Larsson, Japanese star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Selena Gomez and Carly Rae Jepsen, among other names.