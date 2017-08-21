Charli XCX cancels shows due to being ‘seriously ill’

Singer was scheduled to perform at a festival in Japan over the weekend

Charli XCX has apologised to fans after cancelling shows in Japan, explaining that she’s been “seriously ill”.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The singer, who released new single ‘Boys’ in July, was scheduled to perform at Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo this weekend (August 19-20) but uploaded a pair of Instagram posts explaining her cancellations.

“Angels,” Charli wrote. “I am so sad to say that I have to cancel my shows at Summersonic in Japan. I have been seriously ill for the past couple of days with really bad tonsillitis and fever.”

“I haven’t been able to leave my hotel room at all,” the singer added. “I passed out when going through security in Beijing and I’ve since had injection/been on antibiotics but nothing is making me better.”

Explaining that a doctor warned her that she “cannot perform without doing more damage to my voice and my health”, Charli also wrote: “I can’t even explain to you how excited I was to be in Japan”.

See her posts in full below.

I am heartbroken to say I've had to cancel my 2 shows at summersonic in Japan due to health issues / doctors orders. I am so so so sorry to all of the angels who were coming to see me. I love you all and I will be back in Japan soon. 💕 A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

hi Tokyo. i feel so ill and i just had an injection in my butcheek. So here's a picture of me from happier/sexier times. RIP me. 😭 A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

See more: 25 times Charli XCX was a total boss

Charli recently shared a video for ‘Boys’, with its man-packed depiction of all manner of typically female-oriented musical cliches instantly going viral.

It featured cameos from a raft of famous boys including Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more.