Charli XCX reveals release date of new mixtape ‘Number 1 Angel’

The new project follows last year's 'Vroom Vroom' EP

Charli XCX has revealed the release date of her latest mixtape, ‘Number 1 Angel’.

The Cambridge-born artist shed light on the new project during last month’s VO5 NME Awards, telling NME that the ten-song mixtape comprises of tracks that she made in collaboration with PC Music’s A.G. Cook during “two weeks in LA when I was feeling really depressed.” Watch the full interview here.

Charli XCX has now shared details about the new release, revealing that ‘Number 1 Angel’ will be available to download on Friday (February 10). The artwork for the mixtape has also been disclosed, featuring the 24-year-old holding a white rose.

See Charli’s Twitter announcement of ‘Number 1 Angel’ below.

The new mixtape is expected to precede the release of her long-awaited third studio album, which, when released, will be her first album since 2014’s ‘Sucker’. She told Rolling Stone back in January that the new record will be a “big pop party album to get fucked up to.”

As well as releasing a song with Atlanta trap artist Lil’ Yachty (‘After the Afterparty’) last year, Charli XCX has also appeared on record recently on the Yasutaka Nakata single ‘Crazy Crazy’ – watch the artist make a cameo in its accompanying video here.