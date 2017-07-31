Charli XCX reveals who’d star in an all-female version of her ‘Boys’ video
The instantly iconic video is creating quite a stir
Charli XCX has revealed who she’d cast in an all-female reimagining of her recent video for new single ‘Boys’.
- Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10
The video was released last week, its man-packed depiction of all manner of typically female-oriented musical cliches instantly going viral. It features cameos from a raft of famous boys including Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more.
Now, Charli XCX has taken to Twitter to share a list of who she’d include in a female-led version of the video.
“cupcakke,mo,dua,tove,camila,brooke,alma,sky,rita,grimes,starrah,zara,kyary, selena,carly,kylie,” she reels off, before admitting she’d want “SO MANY MORE THERES ONLY 140 CHARACTERS AHH”.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
That’s CupcakKe, MØ, Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Brooke Candy, ALMA, Sky Ferreira, Rita Ora, Grimes, Starrah, Zara Larsson, Japanese model Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Selena Gomez and Carly Rae Jepsen. Whether she means Kylie Jenner or Kylie Minogue is unclear, and the debate is hotly raging in the replies.
Check out the tweet below.
In a press release, XCX said of the video: “‘Boys’ is my favourite music video I’ve ever made. I just wanna say a big thanks to all the boys involved, for totally embracing and understanding my vision and being excited by the concept p.s. no boys were harmed in the making of this video.”
Check out the ‘Boys’ video below, and NME‘s rundown of the top 10 absolute boys in the ‘Boys’ video here.
Charli XCX will join Halsey on her US tour later this year, alongside PartyNextDoor. The tour will run from September through to November and kicks off in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 29.
‘Boys’ is out now.