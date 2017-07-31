Charli XCX reveals who’d star in an all-female version of her ‘Boys’ video

The instantly iconic video is creating quite a stir

Charli XCX has revealed who she’d cast in an all-female reimagining of her recent video for new single ‘Boys’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The video was released last week, its man-packed depiction of all manner of typically female-oriented musical cliches instantly going viral. It features cameos from a raft of famous boys including Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more.

Now, Charli XCX has taken to Twitter to share a list of who she’d include in a female-led version of the video.

“cupcakke,mo,dua,tove,camila,brooke,alma,sky,rita,grimes,starrah,zara,kyary, selena,carly,kylie,” she reels off, before admitting she’d want “SO MANY MORE THERES ONLY 140 CHARACTERS AHH”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

That’s CupcakKe, MØ, Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Brooke Candy, ALMA, Sky Ferreira, Rita Ora, Grimes, Starrah, Zara Larsson, Japanese model Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Selena Gomez and Carly Rae Jepsen. Whether she means Kylie Jenner or Kylie Minogue is unclear, and the debate is hotly raging in the replies.

Check out the tweet below.