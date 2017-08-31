Charli XCX shares acoustic version of ‘Boys’

The original version of the singer's latest track came accompanied by a video that flipped gender roles

Charli XCX has shared an acoustic version of her recent single, ‘Boys’.

The pop star released the new song earlier this summer alongside a video that featured a host of famous male stars picking up the kind of sexualised roles usually reserved for women.

Now, Charli has released a stripped back, acoustic rendition of the song, the original of which is reportedly due for inclusion on her upcoming third album.

Listen to it below, via Cosmopolitan.

Recently, Charli share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ‘Boys’ video, which featured Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more.

This new clip sees the video being filmed in London and at Coachella Festival. It shows The Vamps having a cake fight and Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes being – in Charli’s own words – “really fit, basically”. Watch below.

Meanwhile, Charli recently revealed who she’d cast in an all-female reimagining of her video.

Taking to Twitter to share a list of who she’d include in a female-led version of the video, the rapper named CupcakKe, MØ, Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Brooke Candy, ALMA, Sky Ferreira, Rita Ora, Grimes, Starrah, Zara Larsson, Japanese star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Selena Gomez and Carly Rae Jepsen, among other names.