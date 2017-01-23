Charli XCX reveals how will.i.am writes ‘random words’ in his songs

Singer recalls working with the Black Eyed Peas star

Charli XCX has recalled a writing tip she received from will.i.am.

The singer is currently preparing her follow-up to 2014’s ’Sucker’, with a new album tentatively due out this May, preceded by a new mixtape.

Speaking in Q magazine, Charli described how it was “amazing” working with will.i.am during her new album sessions, and said: “We were writing and he was like ‘the verse – just say random words. Nobody listens to the verse’.”

NME

“I thought, ‘Hm, interesting strategy.’ Then I listened again to his songs and I was like, ‘Fuck, he actually does this! He really believes in this strategy! But it’s a really fun way to write songs.”

Charli recently shared more details about her upcoming third album.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Charli dubbed her new release a “big pop party album.” “On my previous record, I was really annoyed at the music industry and felt like I had something to prove,” she said. “After that, I didn’t feel I had anything to prove anymore. Also one of my favourite hobbies is partying, and I realised that I never actually made a party album. I never made an album that I would want to hear at a club. It was very indulgent in that sense because I just wanted to make an album that I could get fucked up to. It’s the soundtrack to my nights.”