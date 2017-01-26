Watch Charli XCX star in outlandish face-swapping video for Yasutaka Nakata’s ‘Crazy Crazy’

The Cambridge-born singer has linked up with the Japanese producer and J-Pop singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu for the exuberant new track

The official video for Yasutaka Naktata‘s ‘Crazy Crazy’, which features Charli XCX and J-Pop singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, has been unveiled.

The trio shared their extravagant new track last week, with Charli XCX linking up with the veteran producer Nakata to write and perform the song. Nakata also enlisted Harajuku-born artist Kyary Pamyu Pamyu for the collaboration, staying true to his distinctive production style that often sees numerous vocals autotuned, spliced and multi-tracked.

The video for ‘Crazy Crazy’ has now surfaced, giving the track an even more curious edge. Depicting a three-person band practicing at both day and night time in a studio, the faces of Nakata, Charli and Kyary are superimposed onto the mysterious three musicians respectively.

Watch the video for Yasutaka Naktata’s ‘Crazy Crazy’, featuring Charli XCX and Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, below.

It appears that ‘Crazy Crazy’ will just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new Charli XCX material this year. The artist promised earlier this month that the follow-up to her 2014 second album, ‘Sucker’, will be a “big pop party album to get fucked up to.”

“On my previous record, I was really annoyed at the music industry and felt like I had something to prove,” she told Rolling Stone. “After that, I didn’t feel I had anything to prove anymore. Also one of my favourite hobbies is partying, and I realised that I never actually made a party album. I never made an album that I would want to hear at a club. It was very indulgent in that sense because I just wanted to make an album that I could get fucked up to. It’s the soundtrack to my nights.”