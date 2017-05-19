Watch the new video for Charlie Fink’s ‘I Was Born To Be A Cowboy’

The former Noah And The Whale frontman is gearing up to release his debut solo album next month

Charlie Fink has shared the video for his new single, ‘I Was Born To Be A Cowboy’ – watch the new clip below.

Fink is gearing up to release his debut solo album, ‘Cover My Tracks’, on June 2. The former Noah And The Whale frontman is also putting on a theatre production with the same name at The Old Vic Theatre in London, which’ll run from June 5-17 before appearing at Latitude and Galway Arts Festival in July.

Ahead of the release of ‘Cover My Tracks’, Fink has unveiled the visuals for ‘I Was Born To Be A Cowboy’. Directed by and starring Fink, the video also features the actress Jade Anouka and Fink’s brother Doug, who contributed drums to the song

Watch the new video for ‘I Was Born To Be A Cowboy’ below.

Speaking about the new video, Fink touched briefly on the clip’s “top secret Wild West location” in Kent.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“This video combines two of my recent ambitions: firstly to shoot in this amazing location. Secondly to have my brother incarcerated. Doing this to the soundtrack of ‘Cover My Tracks’ most upbeat moment made it all the more pleasing.”

‘I Was Born To Be A Cowboy’ is the third track to be released from Fink’s ‘Cover My Tracks’, with all three songs available to download now for fans who pre-order the album.