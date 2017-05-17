Charlie Hunnam discusses his friendship with Marilyn Manson: ‘I call him c**ty bollocks’

The actor also discusses The God Of Fuck's 'fucking intense' new album

Actor Charlie Hunnan has discussed his relationship with Marilyn Manson – revealing that he calls him ‘c**ty bollocks, as well as revealing details of his ‘fucking instense’ new album.

Hunnam and Manson became friends while shooting Sons Of Anarchy together, and the actor recently revealed that the pair are ‘basically like brothers’. Now, the ‘King Arthur’ star

Asked about his favourite Marilyn Manson song, Hunnam told NME: “I don’t know any of his music – I don’t know any of his music at all! He’s going to be so fucking mad. You know what, I don’t even know if I can say this, I’m gonna to get into an enormous amount of trouble here but I’ll give you a little bit of scoop, he was playing me his new album that hasn’t been released yet last week and there was a track on it called ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ and it’s a very, very good track.”

He added: “It’s pretty fucking intense.”

Hunnam went on: “I have not been to one of his gigs, no. Our relationship revolves around us sitting in each other’s houses drinking gin”

Asked if Manson was a ‘gin man’, Hunnam replied: “He actually isn’t, he was an absinthe man who then retired the green stuff, and is now drinking vodka, but I am a gin man.”

As close friends they might be, Hunnam revealed that he doesn’t call Manson by his real name of Brian Warner, but instead calls him ‘c**ty bollocks’, while Manson in return refers to him as ‘movie star’.

The metal icon recently revealed that he’d finished work on his new album, and that it would be called ‘Heaven Upside Down’ rather that ‘SAY10‘. Now, it’s been confirmed that the record will be released later this year via Loma Vista Recordings and Caroline International.

Manson will then be touring the UK and Europe in the winter – culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 19 May and will be available here.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK