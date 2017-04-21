Charlie Puth releases new single ‘Attention’ – listen

Track is taken from Grammy nominated singer’s forthcoming second album

A new Charlie Puth track has been posted online, ahead of the release of his second album.

The track, ‘Attention’, is the first new music from the former YouTube star since last year’s debut album, ‘Nine Track Mind’, which featured collaborations with Meghan Trainor on ‘Marvin Gaye’ and Selena Gomez on ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’. Puth is yet to announce the title of release date of his second album.

Attention Attention, an album by Charlie Puth on Spotify

Last year, the singer apologised, then later deleted that apology, after appearing to diss Justin Bieber onstage at one of his gigs.

Puth made reference to Bieber during his show in Dallas, Texas, during a performance of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’, the studio recording of which features Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Gomez, Puth said: “Fuck you, Justin Bieber”.

Following the incident, Puth wrote on Twitter that he had meant the comments jokingly, but later deleted the post.