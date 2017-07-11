This music video has overtaken Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ as the most-watched clip on YouTube

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 'See You Again' takes the title

Psy‘s viral hit ‘Gangnam Style’ is no longer the most-watched video on YouTube.

After being released in 2012, the ‘Gangnam Style’ video became the first video on the website to reach one billion views – but now its overall view count has been overtaken by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.

Khalifa’s 2015 collaboration with Puth, ‘See You Again’ from the Furious 7 soundtrack, has notched up 2,896,512,356 views (correct at the time of publishing), while ‘Gangnam Style’ has been viewed 2,894,799,372 time (also at the time of publishing).

As Billboard points out, the view counts of both videos are equal to more than 21,000 years of streaming each. The massive amount of views of ‘Gangnam Style’ also forced the website to upgrade its storage capabilities in December 2014.

Watch both clips below.

Charlie Puth has since responded to the news, writing: “For the record, I joined @YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would reach 10,000 views. Just heard about See You Again…wow.”

Psy has previously stated that his success with ‘Gangnam Style’ was an “accident“. The Korean artist said in 2013:“‘Gangnam Style’ was not normal. ‘Gangnam’ was not standard – that was an accident and accidents don’t happen often.”

The star also responded to being called “musical herpes” by Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong. “He’s saying I’m like herpes – it keeps coming back. I think it’s really cool and I appreciate that. Thank you,” Psy said diplomatically.