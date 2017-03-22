Charlie Sheen says Lady Gaga offered to give him a naked lap dance

Gaga apparently wanted Britney Spears and Linday Lohan to appear in the video too.

Charlie Sheen has claimed that Lady Gaga once offered to give a naked lap dance in an “X-rated” music video she was planning.

The actor recalled an unexpected phone call he received from Gaga during his recent appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Australian radio station KIIS 106.5.

Sheen told the hosts: “So I get this call, from some douche bag. He says, ‘Listen, Lady Gaga is going to do the first X-rated video on MTV. She’s going to be a stripper in a bar and the only person she’s going to lap dance for is Charlie Sheen’.”

The actor continued: “And the phone rings and it’s her. I don’t know what to say, it’s like female Elvis called!”

Sheen then said that Gaga explained the concept of the video to him: “It’s Britney, Lindsay [Lohan] and Lady Gaga and they are rushing through traffic to get to a strip joint. They are the dancers!”

He also claimed that Gaga told him, “I’m going to go full nude, are you prepared?”, to which Sheen replied: “I was born prepared!”

Sheen said the conversation then turned philosophical and the pair “never spoke again”. The X-rated music video, obviously, never came to fruition.

